Comox Museum, Pearl Ellis Art Gallery, reopen together

The Comox Museum and the Pearl Ellis Art Gallery are opening on Thursday, Aug. 6.

The Comox Museum’s new Lorne Hotel collage was made and donated by Terrie Anderson. Pictured with the collage is Dona Cameron (nee Cliffe), the great-granddaughter of Florence and Samuel Cliffe, who owned and ran the Lorne Hotel from 1883 to 1912.

They will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are very pleased to welcome the public back to our facilities,” said Pam Moughton, chair of the Comox Archives and Museum Society.

“Safety is our number one priority and all WorkSafe BC COVID-19 protocols are in place” added Paul Gillmore, president of the Pearl Ellis Art Gallery.

Signage for direction and spacing has been installed in both facilities. The use of hand sanitizer is mandatory and available at the entrance to the gallery and museum. Masks are optional. The gallery and museum each have a capacity of six people.

The museum exhibit has some interesting additions including part of Dusty D’Esterre’s collection of china animal figurines on loan from the Courtenay Archives as well as photos from the wall of Dusty’s Den.

Lorne Hotel fans will be delighted to see the Lorne Hotel collage made especially for the museum by Comox resident, Terrie Anderson. A ‘Summer Magic’ themed display replaces the vintage wedding fashions.

“Children will be surprised by how much clothing was worn to the beach including beach pajamas and novelty swim hats,” said Moughton.

The wide range of summer vintage fashions are on loan from Linda Hargreaves’ extensive collection.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is hosting an exhibition by local artist, Kay Larson. Born in the Maritimes, Kay has lived in the Comox Valley for 26 years; the ocean has never been far away. Mostly self-taught, she dabbled in a few art courses at North Island College when she was younger. This is her first solo exhibition, showcasing 10 years of painting in the evenings.

Larson uses oils to portray West Coast themes, along with modern and vintage subjects.

“You may discover an arbutus tree, a mermaid, sailboat, raven or take in a view from a different perspective. From time to time during the exhibition, Kay’s son Des Larson will be dropping in to play acoustic music,” said Gillmore.

The Comox Museum and Pearl Ellis Gallery are located at 1729 Comox Ave., opposite the Comox Centre Mall. Admission is free.

