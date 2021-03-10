Comox Library hosting a visual presentation by local photographer Chuck Burdick

Are you interested in creative and innovative photography? Are you passionate about classic trucks? Join award-winning Comox Valley author Chuck R. Burdick for a visual presentation of his photography from his book, Auto Oxidation – Truck Edition. The talk will take place Thursday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Photographs feature an artistic view of rusted trucks and the history of the truck manufacturers and each truck model line.

Chuck Burdick is an award-winning self-taught photographer working in multiple genres including macro, landscape and abstract photography. He seeks to capture beauty in this world with emphasis on shape, colour, and texture.

Since 2008 Burdick has won nine awards including two “First Place,” three “Runner-up,” and two “Best in Show.”

This event will be held on Zoom and everyone is welcome to attend using this link: https://virl.zoom.us/j/8026322551.

