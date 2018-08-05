Comox gallery presents Vicki Lapp Memorial Photography Show

Paul-Gillmore, “Yesterday” is one of the photos on display at the Vicki Lapp Memorial Photography Show at the Pearl Ellis Gallery, Aug. 7-25. Photo supplied

In memory of Vicki Lapp, the Pearl Ellis Gallery presents its annual exhibition of photography by gallery members from Aug. 7-25. A talented photographer and artist, Lapp was also a long-time contributor to the Pearl Ellis Gallery.

There will be an opening reception on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 1-3 p.m. Artists will be in attendance and everyone is welcome.

The gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday/Monday. Free admission.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit pearlellisgallery.com