Comox author launching her book at Gardens on Anderton

Comox author Loraine Hartley, with a few copies of her debut novel, “My Delightfully Dysfunctional Family.” Photo supplied

Comox author Loraine Hartley will be on hand at the Gardens on Anderton Monday, July 12, for the official launch of her book, My Delightfully Dysfunctional Family (And Me).

The book launch will take place at 1 p.m. It will be held under the canopies by the stage. Drinks and a carrot cake will be served at the end of the presentation.

The book has been described as “fascinating,” relatable,” “engaging,” and “inspiring,” by the many who have thoroughly enjoyed the read.

“There is a volunteer donation box at the entrance, so you could enjoy a wander in the gardens as well,” said Hartley. “It is a beautiful place to spend some time.”

The Gardens on Anderton is located at 2012 Anderton Road, Comox, behind Anderton Nursery.

