Comox art group featured at next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery will feature the Brushworks painting group from Oct. 14-Nov. 6.

Chickadees in a Blue Spruce by Lynne Sweetman is an example of what will be on exhibit during the Brushworks Group show at Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox, Oct. 14-Nov. 6.

Established in the 1990s, Brushworks has a membership of about 30 painters who get together weekly at the Lion’s Den in Comox to paint and offer each other encouragement, inspiration and challenge in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. The group includes long-time members as well as some recent arrivals to the Comox Valley. Gallery viewers can expect to see paintings in acrylic, oils, watercolour, and mixed mediums by both established and emerging artists.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery offers a wide selection of greeting cards by local artists for sale. There are photographs, art prints, and original works in watercolours, fabric, inks and more.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox. The Gallery is currently open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. with COVID protocols in place.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

