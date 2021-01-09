Comox art gallery focuses on fibre for next exhibit

Comox's Pearl Ellis Gallery is getting to the fibre of the matter for its next exhibit.

This Karrie Phelps piece is among the items exhibited in the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show. Photo provided.

Fibre Art Voices is a small, spirited group of forward-thinking visual artists, who support and encourage one another in expressing a creative voice through the use of fibre.

Diverse artistic backgrounds and a passion for textiles enable the collective to work with an extensive variety of mediums and techniques to create individual stories, rich in design, colour and texture. Through love of textiles they challenge each other, individually and as a group, and share the energy and inspiration gained from living in the breathtaking West Coast environment.

The challenge for this exhibition was for each artist to use an acrylic pour as inspiration to create a textile/fibre art piece, measuring 18 x 24 inches. Smaller complementary pieces could also accompany the artist’s main entry.

Participating artists include: Hennie Aikman, June Boyle, Brenda Caswell, Karen Caswell, Margaret Kelly, Gayle Lobban, Pippa Moore, Karrie Phelps, Jesse Schut and Gail Tellett.

The exhibition runs Jan. 14-30.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. The Gallery is currently open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with COVID protocols in place. Signage for direction and spacing has been installed and hand sanitizer is available at the door. Gallery capacity is limited to six people at a time.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

