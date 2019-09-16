Comox art gallery features multi-generational paint show

The Pearl Ellis Gallery presents Philocaly, the Love of Beauty, by mother/daughter team, Christina Nilsson and Amanda Ritchie from Sept. 17 to Oct. 5. The women were influenced by their mother/grandmother Mariana Nilsson’s ability to see the beauty in the world and both inherited her artistic talent.

Their styles are vastly different whether the subject is landscape, nature, the human form, an emotion or personal experience. Christina’s style is “semi-realism” but with an intuitive feel. She paints nature, animals, birds, people, and occasionally adds a touch of whimsy using oils, acrylics or watercolour. She was largely self-taught before graduating from North Island College’s fine arts program in 2016.

Amanda uses abstract expressionism to express her own experiences and emotions. Her works are varied, blending bright colours and muted shades to create a soft landing for the eye. She often adds a geometric hard line or shape. Her work is a combination of soft/hard, masculine/feminine, quiet/loud … balance is the key.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 1-3 p.m. Artists will be in attendance and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Closed Sunday/Monday. Free admission.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com