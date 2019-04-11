Comox Air Force Museum hosting Saturday matinee movies throughout the summer

The Comox Air Force Museum is hosting "Classic Military Movies" at 1 p.m. in the museum theatre, throughout the summer months.

Here is the schedule:

Saturday, June 1

Reach for the Sky – The true story of airman Douglas Bader who overcame the loss of both legs in a 1931 flying accident to become a successful fighter pilot and commander of Canada’s 242 Squadron during World War II. He also escaped from a POW camp, twice. Run time: 2hr 15 min

Saturday, July 6

The Dambusters – The story of the ‘bouncing bomb’ and the Canadian involvement. This classic 1955 film in B/W captures the tension and bravery of a daring raid. Run time: 2hr 4 min

Saturday, Aug. 10

Reunion of Giants – Excellent story of the Canadian and English Lancaster bombers tour. Run time: 1hr 28 min

Saturday, Sept. 7

The Battle of Britain – Original 1969 movie. In 1940, the British Royal Air Force fights a desperate battle to prevent the Luftwaffe from gaining air superiority over the English Channel as a prelude to a possible Axis invasion of the U.K. Run time: 2hr 12 min

The museum will be open for visitors and the Gift Shop will be open for sales. Admission is by donation and advance tickets are available for pickup at the museum and MFRC. Please note seating is limited. For more information please call the museum at 250-339-8162.