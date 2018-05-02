Community Arts Council’s giant book sale approaches

The Community Arts Council presents their annual GIANT book sale Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12 at Echo Community Centre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Community Arts Council presents their annual giant book sale on Friday, May 11 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, May 12 (9-3 p.m.) at Echo Community Centre.

This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and a great opportunity to find amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books, jigsaw puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and MasterCard. Come out and support this amazing event.

ROLLIN EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to present its next art exhibit, featuring two local painters: Linda Lenson and Andrea Cole.

This exhibit has two titles: A Walk In Life — Andrea Cole and Humble Beginnings – Linda Lendon. The exhibit runs from May 3-25. Join us in the gallery Saturday, May 5 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and opportunity to meet the artists.

DAYS WITH THE ARTS

The Days with the Arts self-guided home, studio or gallery tour is back! This year we have more than 59 local artists at 18 venues.

What type of art, do you ask? Well, we have painters, metal artists, photographers, glass artists, wood carvers, silversmiths, potters, jewellers, airbrush, mixed media, children’s art and so much more.

Join us for two days of amazing art and creativity while helping to support local art. Tickets are now on sale for $10 and are available at the Rollin Art Centre.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

Mark your calendars: June 15 and 16 are the dates of this year’s Solstice Arts Festival.

Tables are still available, if you are an artist who would like to display and sell your artwork on the grounds at the Rollin Art Centre. Table are only $60 for this two-day festival. Lots of activities are being planned, from live music to children’s art activities in the garden. Contact us at the Rollin Art Centre, 250-724-3412.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Our annual Teas on the Terrace, which takes place every Thursday during July and August at the Rollin Art Centre, is just around the corner.

Tickets are now available: $20 for high teas and just $15 for low teas. Come out and support the Rollin Art Centre and local musicians for an afternoon of strawberry short cake for low teas, or our rendition of a high tea served to you on a tiered platter.

What a wonderful way to gather with friends, listen to some wonderful music and help support the Rollin Art Centre. Call now, as seating is limited. For a full musical line up, look us up on Facebook or call 250-724-3412

PLANT SALE

New date but same great sale!

The Mount Klitsa Garden Club presents its 19th annual Community Plant Sale at Rollin Art Centre (corner of 8th & Argyle) on Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Annuals, perennials, containers and more. Be there when the gates open to avoid disappointment!

MUSEUM CALL TO ARTISTS

Artists are invited to submit work for consideration to the 2018 My Place — A Personal View exhibit at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 1 to July 15.

Artists living in the region can submit details and images of their work online to be adjudicated. For info or submission guidelines, email avmyplace@gmail.com

SPRING INTO ART!

A Group Exhibit at DRAW Gallery runs May 4 through June 30. We are pleased to open the 2018 Season with Spring into ART! How are we connected to the natural world around us, as well as to the nature within us?

Meet and Greet Reception takes place Friday, May 18 from 6-8 p.m. You are invited to join us on Days with the Arts on June 15 and 16 for an exhibit of paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper featuring work by local and Island artists.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Wednesday, May 2, 7-9 p.m., Own the Stage – Amateur Musicians Perform Country/Bluegrass/Folk

Thursday, May 3, 7-9 p.m., LION BEAR FOX – Roots/Rock

Saturday, May 5, 8-11 p.m., Mystic Groove Collective – Spacey Sounds, Jazz, Funk, Reggae

Sunday, May 6, 7-9 p.m., Piano Lounge Music with Heather Costerton

Thursday, May 10, 7-9 p.m., Chris Ronald Trio with John Ellis & Mike Sanyshyn – Canadian folk with British roots

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.