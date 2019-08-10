Comic Strippers oiling up for Salmon Arm return

The Comic Strippers are returning Salmon Arm to perform at the Salmar Classic on Sept. 27. (Photo submitted)

An improv troupe that parodies Vegas-style male stripper shows is returning to Salmon Arm to once again bare their comedic talents.

The Comic Strippers has been performing and touring around B.C. and Canada for six years. The show stars David Milchard, the man behind the widely watched YouTube channel “Convos With My 2-Year-Old,” standup comedian Roman Danylo, regular performer with The Vancouver TheatreSports League Ken Lawson and long time Vancouver Theatre Sports actor Chris Casillan. Each character shares the same name, “Chip” only adding to the onstage confusion and hilarity.

Read more: Male strippers appeal with comedy

Read more: Salmon Arm students hone acting chops in Haney whodunnit

The idea for the show came about when Danylo, the lead Chip, was talking to his wife about Australia’s Thunder from Down Under, an Australian male strip show he thought was hilarious. Danylo wondered what could happen if a similar show was given an improvisational twist, and thus the idea for the Comic Strippers was born. Danylo got some of his acting friends in on the act, including Milchard, and the show was a resounding success with audiences.

“We did it and audiences just loved it. We can’t believe we are still doing it,” Milchard said.

Although the show is centered around the oiled up and shirtless performers, there is no telling where a scene will go.

“We get a suggestion from the audience, that suggestion inspires the scene,” Milchard said. “It’s always different because we don’t know what you’re going to say and we don’t know what we’re going to do.”

While the show is for ages 19 and up, all genders are welcomed and the show has entertained multiple generations. Milchard recounted there have been daughters, mothers and grandmothers all seeing the show together, with the oldest audience member clocking in at 97 years old.

Read more: Howling hot summer at Caravan Theatre

Read more: Salmon Arm voice actor’s love for animation over 9,000

The troupe is completely independent, they pitch their show to communities across B.C. and by using the online reaction as a gauge, they decide if they will book a theatre to perform in.

Salmon Arm residents will get their chance to have an oily lap song or two when the Comic Strippers come to perform at the Salmar Classic on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Salmar Classic’s ticket page.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.