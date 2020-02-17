Comic Con returns to Victoria with star-studded guest list

More than 9,500 comic enthusiasts are expected to take Victoria by storm at the 2020 Capital City Comic Con next month.

The event will host celebrities like Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly from Star Trek: Next Generation, Sean Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy and many more and is set to host a variety of comic book creators and cosplayers.

Among the list of creators is Walden Wong, previous illustrator for DC and Marvel comic books. Recently announced, the star cosplayer Bukkit Brown will also be attending. Brown, who is relatively new to cosplay stardom, has widened their cosplay following through social media platforms Instagram and Tiktok where they speak openly about mental health.

Comic Con will also host a cosplay contest where contestants aged 12 to 50 could win up to $350 in cash. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win prizes in the Scavenger Stamp Hunt.

The event spread between two venues, will take place Mar. 22-24 at the Victoria Conference Centre and Crystal Garden. Tickets are available online on their website, in-person at the Ticket Rocket Box Office or by calling Ticket Rocket directly. Ticket Rocket is located at 1050 Meares Street in downtown Victoria and can be reached at 1-855-842-7575.

Tickets are available on the days of the event, if they haven’t sold-out, for a $5 increase. Comic Con is free for children aged five and under.

With Family Day weekend around the corner it's a perfect time to celebrate your crew with a *FLASH SALE* on our Family Passes! From Feb 15 – 17, get 10% off! *Family Passes apply to any two (2) adults and up to any four (4) children. ðŸ“£ Get The Deal : https://t.co/qdDQW8jC7Z pic.twitter.com/vBtLSlc2yp — Cap City Comic Con (@capcitycomic) February 14, 2020

