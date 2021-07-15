‘Comedyville’ night in Surrey to feature Pigeau and several others, for free

Admission is free for a July 27 night of comedy at Surrey’s Brownsville Pub, 11940 Old Yale Rd.

The Laugh Wild Comedy-hosted “Comedyville” event features Jessica Pigeau with Melissa Walkley, Ed Hill, Justin Chan, Jeremiah Ukponrefe and Arash Narchi, starting at 8 p.m.

“Come prepared for a hilarious and rowdy Tuesday night,” says a post on eventbrite.ca, where seats can be reserved.

Laugh Wild has staged comedy shows across the region since launching two years ago, according to company founder Nina Wilder.

“It’s been a ride,” she said. “This is one of our trial nights (at Brownsville), and we have several other shows planned (at venues elsewhere in Metro Vancouver). We hire the entertainment, organize the night and set up the tickets.”

Laugh Wild produces “all things comedy,” according to its Facebook page, including stand-up, improv sketch, dance, music, variety and everything in between. Check laughwildcomedy.com/shows for listings.

Brownsville Pub show headliner Pigeau recently wrote about “The Case for Paying Comedians” on Laugh Wild’s website.

Pigeau is an Albertan ex-pat “banished to the west coast for unrepentant vegetarianism,” says a bio. “She dresses like Mr. Rogers, talks like Gilbert Gottfried, and writes like nobody else working in modern stand-up. Jessica is best known for her unique stage presence, absurdist sensibilities, and broad appeal.

“Diagnosed with Autism in her late teens, Jessica has a flair for topics such as mental health, social alienation, gender ambiguity, and the discordance between urban and rural identity.”

