Comedy night a fundraiser for two charities

Event on Saturday, April 8 at Yuk Yuk's in Abbotsford

Damonde Tschritter is the featured comic during a comedy night fundraiser on Saturday, April 7 at Yuk Yuk’s in Abbotsford.

A comedy night fundraiser for the Shape Your World Society and the Soroptimists takes place this Saturday, April 7 at Yuk Yuk’s in Abbotsford.

The event features comedians Damonde Tschritter and Ryan Paterson, a silent auction and raffle prizes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Shape Your World Society board is run by a group of women who provide the Total Makeover Challenge in four communities – Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley and Vancouver.

The challenge is held in three segments over four months and involves the participants taking part in fitness, health, personal growth and a beauty makeover.

The Abbotsford challenge is currently in its second segment, featuring 15 semifinalists. Online voting takes place April 5 to 11, after which the Top 5 challengers will be announced.

The group from Abbotsford calls itself the Dream Team and is holding the comedy night in support of Shape Your World and the Abbotsford-Mission Soroptimists’ Live Your Dream Award.

This award is given to motivated women who are the primary financial supporters of their families. The cash enables them to improve their lives by gaining additional skills, training or education.

Tickets for the comedy night are available online at yukyuks.com/abbotsford