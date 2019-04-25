Comedy fundraiser for Island Crisis Care Society returns to the Queen’s

Comedian Damonde Tschritter (left) from Parksville is headlining Nanaimo comic Peter Hudson’s comedy fundraiser at the Queen’s on April 27. (Photos submitted)

For the past four years Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson has been hosting comedy nights to raise money and awareness for mental health.

It’s an issue that’s been on his mind ever since a childhood friend died by suicide.

“It’s always stuck with me and I was wondering, ‘What can I do to help out with this situation?'” he said.

Hudson started his annual comedy series as a fundraiser for the Island Crisis Care Society. This Saturday’s season finale at the Queen’s features all Island comics: Damonde Tschritter from Parksville, Nanaimoites Andrew Mack and Darryl Shaw and Victoria’s Elyott Ryan.

“It’s just important that we take care of each other,” Hudson said. “That’s the one thing I do love about Nanaimo: We’re a small community that really, when it comes down, we take care of each other.”

WHAT’S ON … Comedy for Mental Health Awareness at the Queen’s on Saturday, April 27. Doors at 7 p.m., show starts at 8. Tickets $20, with partial proceeds benefiting the Island Crisis Care Society.

