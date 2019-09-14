Comedians with a cause bring their charity fundraising tour to Ladysmith

The Human Condition Comedy Tour is coming through Ladysmith on September 20.

Comedians Scott Porteous, Frank Russo, and Shawn Gramiak will bring their unique comedy stylings to the Fox and Hounds pub. Tickets are $15 and proceeds go toward Cowichan Cat Rescue. The show starts at 8:00 pm.

The trio have spent September touring western Canada with shows in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and B.C. Each show has raised money for charities in the local areas. Porteous said they intentionally chose charities that receive less donations than others. All three of the comedians love to tour, and according to Porteous, they’re being “selfish in the most selfless way”.

“We love what we do. If we can find a way of doing that, and someone can benefit as well, that’s even better,” he said.

When planning the tour, Porteous sent out mass emails to local charities, and planned the tour route based on which charities replied. He’s looking forward to performing on Vancouver Island, as he’s never been past Vancouver before.

People can expect a varied show. Porteous is a storyteller, and an awkward self deprecating comic. Gramiak is a storyteller as well. Russo is observational, and takes a unique perspective on the most mundane things.

“It’s a great blend. We’ll definitely have something for everybody,” Porteous said. “If you enjoy comedy, you like supporting your community, if you enjoy animals, or even if you don’t, it’ll be a good time. I implore you all to come check us out on September 20.”

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, and more information about the tour is available on Facebook.