Comedian Ryan Gunther performs at Unitarian Hall benefit

The last time Ryan Gunther was at Nanaimo’s Unitarian Hall he was delivering a sermon. This time he’s delivering stand-up comedy.

The Vancouver-based comic hails from Victoria and grew up in the Unitarian Church. He’s recently been drawing from his experience as a comedy performer to hold church services. His first address concerned comedy and spirituality, and in March at Unitarian Hall his sermon was about “the selfish act of giving.”

“It’s basically about how we kind of internalize the idea that pride is a sin, even if we’re not Catholic, and that actually you should feel good when you do good for other people,” Gunther explained.

He’ll be putting that idea into practice at Unitarian Hall on June 8, when he performs his stand-up act as a benefit for the Unitarian Shelter.

Event organizer Timothy von Boetticher said he’s hoping to bring in $1,000 for the cause.

Gunther said “it’s a pretty easy sell to do stand-up for a charity,” adding that he recently performed at a fundraiser for the Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association.

“If there’s an opportunity to make a contribution that is not money – because I don’t make a lot of money doing stand-up – then I’m always game for that,” Gunther said.

This is Gunther’s first time bringing his stand-up to Nanaimo, but in 2017 he performed his one-man show Leash Your Potential at part of the Port Theatre’s Offstage Theatre Series.

He describes his comedy style as dry and observational and frequently featuring felines.

“I think the main thing that I have a lot to say about is cats. So you can expect a fair amount on cats…” he said. “I have cats, I’ve had cats all my life so I think about cats a lot. Therefore, I have things to say about them.”

WHAT’S ON … Ryan Gunther performs at Unitarian Hall, 595 Townsite Rd., on Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Admission by minimum $10 donation.

