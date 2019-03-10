Comedian, magician return to perform at Spectrum

Magician Shawn Farquhar and ventriloquist Michael Harrison are both returning to their alma mater, Spectrum Community School, to perform in a fundraiser show on April 5. (Submitted photos)

Two of Greater Victoria’s most successful performers are returning to do a show at their alma mater, Spectrum Community School.

Comedian Michael Harrison, who graduated in 1983, and magician Shawn Farquhar, who graduated in 1980, are both professionals touring the world. Harrison is currently on a Disney cruise while Farquhar is touring Britain.

The two will combine for A Night of Entertainment on Friday, April 5, organized by the Spectrum Alumni Association and held in the Spectrum theatre. Tickets are $25, a fraction of what the show could sell for, said Denis Harrigan of the Spectrum Alumni Association board.

“These are two really top-notch performers, we are truly lucky to get both of them in the same [venue]. It’s something that could sell for $100,” Harrigan said. “We have opened this up to the community, it’s a great family show.”

Harrison and Farquhar both climbed the ranks to establish themselves, including making the most of reality television shows. Harrison competed on America’s Got Talent and Farquhar has starred on Penn and Teller’s Fool Us and also won the 2009 world championship of card tricks as organized by the International Federation of Magic Societies.

“We chose these two to show that while we often honour those in academic professions, here are two grads who are successful performers at the top of their game, and we’re proud of that,” Harrigan said.

Harrigan taught at Spectrum when it opened in 1974-75 (to replace Mount View secondary) and returned to serve as the principal from 2002 to 2005. In 2014 he helped co-ordinate the alumni association’s creation. It now focuses on celebrating distinguished alumni as part of its fundraising campaign to inspire students, build community, and build the new alumni association scholarship fund.

Proceeds from the show go towards the Spectrum Alumni Association’s scholarship fund. Tickets are available through the website spectrumalumni.com/bignight.

