Column: From unlikely emails to ‘Anatomy of Grey’ and back again, with a short stop at rack of lamb

It's a holiday stocking filled with several odd items, some all ready for regifting

Your Christmas sing-along will go better with our songbook, and as a bonus, it includes great recipes, too. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)Your Christmas sing-along will go better with our songbook, and as a bonus, it includes great recipes, too. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Rien Vesseur from the Mercury Players just let us know last week that the cast for the Players’ production of Jim Leondard’s Anatomy of Grey is almost complete.

“Still looking for our 17-year-old farm boy, and our ‘town folk’ haven’t confirmed yet, but I am happy to announce that these actors and actresses make up our cast for Anatomy of Gray,” he said, and shared this list.

June Muldoon will be played by Quinn Evans; Rebekah Muldoon (Sylvia Swift), Pastor Phineas Wingfield (Andrew Thomas Cherry), Tiny Wingfield (Lori Appleton), Crutch Collins (Michael Terides), Belva Collins (Jessie Johnson), Maggie (Maggie Sullivan) and Galen Gray (Adrian Ingham).

“It’s a fantastic cast. I couldn’t be happier,” said Vesseur.

Watch for Anatomy of Grey in 2018.

***

And, if you’re into home-style entertainment, why not pick up a copy of the Cowichan Valley Citizen’s own Holiday Song and Recipe Book: songs and recipes for feed your soul and warm your heart.

Looking through the table of contents of this publication offers the fun of juxtaposition, too.

I can almost hear chefs everywhere shouting out from page 3: “Hot apple cider with dark rum! God rest ye, merry gentlemen!” or “Oh come all ye faithful: rack of lamb with a coffee and avocado honey crust”.

***

If Santa brings you a camera for Christmas, the Ladysmith Camera Club starts its 11th year on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. with “Creative Photography,” a presentation by Lorna Zaback, retired Malaspina math teacher.

Zaback captures the beauty of the world around her with her digital camera, and then uses these photographs as the foundation for her highly expressive works of art that are rich in colour, texture and movement. In her presentation, she will share and discuss the many possibilities for personal creativity through photography.

The group meets in Hardwick Hall, High Street at 3rd Avenue in Ladysmith. Everyone welcome. There’s a $5 drop-in fee for non-members. LCC invites new members, novice to pro. For more information, check out www.LadysmithCameraClub.com

***

Have you ever ended up on someone’s mailing list and wondered how the heck you got there?

Well, I have, too, but also I end up on some pretty special mailing lists, merely by pounding my beats for the newspaper. Especially the arts and entertainment beat.

Recently, I was invited to the opening of the Chanel retrospective show at the Royal Ontario Museum and I have been frequently invited to New York for the gala openings of various TV shows and fashion collections, even in Milan, Italy, not to mention being asked to be “an insider” at American Ballet Theatre.

Of course, after being invited to purchase tickets for an entire season of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the temptation is almost unbearable. However, I have managed so far to resist. The price made me (and my bank account) stagger back.

But I also get friendly, newsy upbeats from all kinds of entertainers I have spoken to, which is great fun. I get to keep up with the likes of Maria Muldaur, Suzie Vinnick, and more.

It just goes to show that the world is getting smaller every day.

And on that subject, I would like to thank all my friends on Facebook and those I meet when I’m out and about for keeping me in the loop with what’s going on around the Valley. You’re my eyes and ears, and I appreciate it more than I can say. Merry Christmas to all of you and a Happy New Year.

