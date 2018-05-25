Colour Tongues open tour in Mission

The Sinking Ship tour will be the band's inaugural journey outside of Vancouver

The group the Colour Tongues (from left to right) Dave Taylor, Graeme Meekison, James Challis and Daniel Re will perform in Mission on June 7.

The Vancouver group the Colour Tongues is opening its first concert tour in Mission next month.

With their debut EP released just five months ago, the Vancouver based four-piece Indie band Colour Tongues has a lot to celebrate. From their premiere show at the Roxy Cabaret playing to a crowd of 200 people, to being listed in Daily Hive Vancouver as one of the Top 10 Concerts to see in the city, the band is ready to hit the road.

The Sinking Ship tour will be the band’s inaugural journey outside of Vancouver, just in time for the release of their latest single of the same name. Colour Tongues plans to bring their rhythms and danceable vibes to new fans on both sides of the Rockies.

The tour opens on June 7 in Mission, when the group performs at The Stage. The tour then goes to Revelstoke, Calgary, Cranbrook, Nelson, Vernon and ends in Kelowna.

Colour Tongues performs upbeat choruses and technical power rhythms. Current members include vocalist and guitarist James Challis, bass player Daniel Re, drummer Dave Taylor, and lead guitarist Graeme Meekison.

Visit colourtonguesband.com for more information.