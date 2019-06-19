Colorado singer-songwriter performs two shows in Abbotsford

Singer-songwriter Jeremy Facknitz of Colorado performs two shows in Abbotsford this week.

An award-winning singer-songwriter from Colorado has two free performances in Abbotsford this week.

Jeremy Facknitz will be at Fieldhouse Brewing (2281 West Railway St.) on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. and Singletree Winery (5782 Mt. Lehman Rd.) on Saturday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

Facknitz has been performing professionally for 21 years, most of that in bars and coffee shops.

In July 2017, he was hospitalized with viral meningitis and realized it was time for a change in focus.

Since then, he has committed to playing only house concerts, festivals and listening rooms, and he has been touring Canada and the U.S. doing just that.

His band The Ottomans earned a Detroit Music Award for Best New Alternative Band, beating out Jack and Meg White of The White Stripes in 2001.

“Of course, they went on to become mega-famous, while we went on to break up,” he said.

Facknitz’ songwriting style has been described as “musical and clever – with the strength of such confessional greats as Jim Croce and Gordon Lightfoot, a wink to Michael Penn in the chord changes, and an appreciation for melody and structure that might make Elvis Costello feel as though the torch had been passed.”

Now living in Colorado, Facknitz is currently touring through western Canada for the first time in promotion of his latest live album, People and Places.

