Colin Linden returns to Harrison for Season of Performing Arts

The roots artist is a common guest at Harrison Festival events

Colin Linden will be playing at Harrison’s Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov. 9. (Contributed)

Colin Linden will be returning to the Harrison this November.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, Linden will be coming to Harrison’s Memorial Hall to showcase his roots sound.

A member of the trio Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Linden is not only a prolific singer and song-writer, but also a record producer, guitarist and musical director for the TV show Nashville.

Born in Toronto and raised in White Plains, New York, Linden returned to Canada in the 1970s and has been playing guitar ever since, even taking on an American tour at the age of 15.

Linden is a perennial favourite at the Harrison Festival Society, and has performed in the village in 2017 and 2018 for the Festival of the Arts.

He’ll be returning again on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. in Memorial Hall for the Season of Performing Arts.

Tickets are $25 and available online or by calling the Harrison Festival Society at 604-796-3664.

