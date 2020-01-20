Colin James coming to Mission in March

Colin James Blues Trio will perform at the Clarke Theatre on Friday, March 27

The Colin James Blues Trio is coming to the Clarke Theatre in Mission on Friday, March 27.

With his 19th album, Miles to Go (2019), James is getting back to the blues.

With Miles to Go, James records nine new covers of his favourite artists (such as Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Blind Willie Johnson, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Little Willie John and Robert Johnson) and adds two originals – I Will Remain and 40 Light Years.

“Blues has always been a pass-it-forward kind of thing,” said James. “It’s also surprisingly hard to write. You have to be careful how modern you get in your phrasing.

“Certain writers can write a song that sounds like it was done 40 years ago, but it’s deceptively hard. All my life I’ve tried to bring vitality to older songs. Hopefully my dedication to it is what floats it over the mark.”

The concert is presented by Rock.It Boy Entertainment.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations.