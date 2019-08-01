Coast to Coast plays for Comox Valley Hospice Society

The hosts are also the feature group at the next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser

Coast to Coast - Scott Lyle, Lainie Laughlin and Corey Francis - is the featured band at the next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser, Aug. 6 at the Mex Pub.

The next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser at the Mex Pub (1001 Ryan Rd., Courtenay) will feature Coast to Coast on Aug. 6, raising funds for the Comox Valley Hospice Society. The warm-up set will feature Corey Francis and Michelle Francis Fillion.

Food and in-kind donations for the Comox Valley Food Bank will also be accepted.

Coast to Coast – Scott Lyle, Lainie Laughlin and Corey Francis – have been hosting the 1st Tuesday Fundraisers sponsored by the Mex Pub for the last 19 months and will be the featured act Aug. 6.

Three very different songwriters and three different tastes in music have blended to cover everything from soup to nuts. Roots, folk, country, swing, Americana, original tunes and anything else that moves them is brought to the table and worked into something that gives them all joy. They’re just getting into their stride after two years together and every tune new and old is getting reworked in their emerging voice. They hope to see you in the audience and hope you enjoy what you hear.

They’ve selected the Comox Valley Hospice Society as their charity of choice.

At Comox Valley Hospice Society, we believe that living life to the fullest is important for each of us. We also believe that living with an illness, dying, caregiving and grieving are normal parts of life.

Our hope is that when an illness occurs or people are dying in our community they will experience dignity and peace; their caregivers will receive the help they need; and they, and their families and friends, will be supported in their grief.

We remain committed to supporting each person in the care that matters most to them.

The warm-up set will the duo of Corey Francis and Michelle Francis Fillion, country/folk at its best.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation.