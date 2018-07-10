CMYC’s Chicago coming to the Comox Valley

Well-known musical Chicago is opening at the Sid Williams Theatre July 17 for six shows, presented by the Comox Valley Youth Music Centre.

What will draw you to the theatre this summer? Maybe it is simply the reputation that CYMC has of stellar productions that knock your socks off.

Maybe it’s the fact that the trio of directors, Lori Mazey, Lindsay Sterk, and Shannon Tyrrell come to CYMC with their own reputations and you want to see their magic. Given their history of working together, you can’t go wrong.

The cast is talented, dedicated, enthusiastic individuals. “Chicago is a brilliant show and these students are open and ready, and excited to learn,” said director Lori Mazey.

Perhaps Chicago, with its story of the power of celebrity and the legal system, and its relevance in today’s world of reality television and ‘fake news’, catches your interest. It is set in the roaring ’20s, and is a story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery.

No wonder Chicago longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Maybe you’re a dance fan. The choreography of the musical is very much linked to the work of Bob Fosse who won eight Tony Awards.

“My approach to the show is one of honouring the style and legacy of Fosse’s work, while creating a fresh and unique look that allows each student an opportunity to be featured,” explained choreographer Lindsay Sterk.

Newcomer and local, Eleanore Smith, has been cast as Matron Mama Morton, and the glitz and sauciness of Chicago tipped the scales for her to jump on board this summer. Her Rainbow Youth Theatre experiences and seven years of voice lessons certainly give her the skills to perform at this level.

Maybe the musical will draw you to the theatre just like it brought back 18-year-old Molly Lydon to CYMC. Since her CYMC West Side Story debut, she has been involved in many theatre productions in Victoria, but the music and sultry exciting characters of Chicago won her heart. Molly has one of the lead roles of Roxie Hart, heads to Capilano University’s Music Theatre program in September.

CYMC students arrive with incredible skills; they are dedicated performers intent on making this the best show possible for audiences who honour them by attending. Students from CYMC go on to perform all over Canada and the world, recent alumni are performing at Charlottetown Festival, The Arts Club, Theatre Under the Stars and Broadway.

Tickets for CYMC’s Chicago: High School Edition, are available at the Sid box office on Cliffe Avenue, by phone at 250-338-2430, or via their website at sidwilliamstheatre.com. Show times are July 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 at 7:30 p.m. ($28) and Saturday, July 21 at 2 p.m. ($26).