Club 240’s Gatsby Party the ‘wildest ball of all’

Dance the night away with Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers on April 13

Calling all flappers, vamps, hoodlums, sugar daddies, red hot mamas, sheiks and shebas.

Get out your glad rags for the wildest ball of all — Club 240’s very own Gatsby Party, April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Crescent Legion, 2643 128 St.

Dance the night away to the champagne rhythms of the Roaring ’20s with Alexander Browne — ‘The Mad Hatter of Melody’ — and his seven-piece band The Boulevardiers.

Fresh from a successful live-streamed showcase at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios in November, Browne and his all-star band (Henry Christian on trumpet, Jeremy Berkman on trombone, Tony Sheppard and Graham Howell on saxes and clarinets, Angus Kellett on piano, David Sabourin on tuba and John Cody on drums) are winning devoted new fans with each performance.

The bandleader, who has been described as “Oil Can Harry meets Cab Calloway,” channels the Jazz Age like no other performer on the scene today.

Part music historian, part bon vivant, Browne couples his smooth megaphone-crooner vocals with the fox trots, slow blues, Charlestons, waltzes, tangos and rumbas that put a sizzle in the 1920s. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’ve time-travelled back to New York, London and Paris in that dazzling, dancing decade.

It’s a chance to dress to impress in your snazziest Gatsby-Era threads — there will be prizes for best single and couple costumes — as well as cut a rug on one of the finest dance floors in the Lower Mainland.

For those who work up a Prohibition-style thirst, suitable libations are available at the bar, and, for the hungry, Seriously Good Catering is ready to serve up tastebud treats that are the ‘cat’s pajamas’ and the ‘bees knees.’

Tickets are $20 and are available in person at the Legion Box Office from 4 to 9 p.m. daily, or by calling 604-535-1043. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.ca or at the door.

