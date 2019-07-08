Cloverdale’s Honeybee Festival promises ‘un-bee-lievable’ family entertainment

The Bee Beard Showcase is one of the Honeybee Festival’s most popular events. (Honeybee Centre / honeybeecentre.com)

Surrey will be a-buzz this weekend, as the Honeybee Festival returns to Cloverdale.

Billed as a “summer classic,” this free, family-friendly event features honey tasting, beekeeping demonstrations and an artisan market. The festival is hosted annually by the Honeybee Centre, a commercial honey farm, country store, restaurant and learning centre located at 7480 176 Street.

On July 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public can drop by the centre to take in educational entertainment. With free face painting, live music and kids activities, there will be plenty to keep everyone amused.

Of course, the main event is the yearly favourite — the Bee Beard Showcase. A few daring people will have their faces covered with thousands of honey bees: it’s not a sight seen often outside of the festival.

For more information on the festival, go to honeybeecentre.com.

