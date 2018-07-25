Clean out your sewing room at Rollin Art Centre

Musical guest Marilyn Harper-Smith will be performing at Teas on the Terrace on Thursday, Aug. 2. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The deadline to register for the Rollin Art Centre’s fun garage sale, Clean Out Your Sewing Room, is Tuesday, July 31.

This is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items. Rent a table for $20. Space is limited, so call today to register. 250-724-3412.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Our next Tea on the Terrace is Thursday, Aug. 2 with musical guest Marilyn Harper-Smith, featuring acoustic, easy-listening, pop, country and original songs. There’s no better way to spend a few hours than listening to beautiful music under the canopy of trees, sipping tea and indulging in a selection of sweets and savory delicacies served on a two-tiered plate, “high tea” style. Tickets are still available and are only $20.

Call 250-724-3412 to reserve your table.

JOURNALING THE JOURNEY

Calling all children between the ages of 7-12! The Rollin Art Centre’s next art program is Journaling the Journey on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 3. This three-day workshop explores a new way to journal! Make your own journal, create backgrounds and use endless materials to express your thoughts and feelings. Join us for a fun week of creativity, friends and more. Space is still available for ages 7-9-year olds (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) and 10-12 year olds (1-3:30 p.m.) Call 250-724-3412 to register. Cost is $50 for this three-day camp.

NEXT YOUTH WRITING WORKSHOP

Monday, July 30 will be our next writing workshop designed for youths aged 10-15. Join us for our next workshop titled Setting the Scene: description, place, and non-human actors. Call to register today, 250-724-3412. Not sure? Remember, drop-ins are welcomed! $15 per workshop.

ART EXHIBIT IS SPECTACULAR

The Rollin Art Centre is very excited to present Silk & Stitch 2, an exciting exhibit of artistry that comes from working with fibers in a painterly way.

This current exhibit is a group show, which consists of nine dynamic ladies who share a love of art and the gift of creativity. Artists include Carol Leger, Janet Finch, Bev Smith, Susan Shead, Elizabeth Yuen, Lisa Urlacher, Cynthia Bonesky, Cheryl Frehlich and Giselle Brewster. Come and check out this amazing exhibit, which will run until Aug. 24.

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOPS

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to offer two great fall workshops, with Victoria artist Joanne Thomas. Joanne is an accomplished watercolour artist, who has taught many workshops all over the Island.

In Joanne’s advanced workshop, the first thing she will want to know is, “Who are you and what do you want to learn?” This discussion will define the subjects used for the lesson’s topics, which are: brush techniques, drawing for painting, composition, colour, contrast, glazing, under glazing, creating the illusion of transparency, creating the illusion of volume, negative and positive painting and how to combine all these elements to create successful paintings.

The workshop will consist of demonstrations and class exercises, as well ample time to work independently on an individual project or two. Thursday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NIC. Cost is $175 for the supply list. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412

The beginner workshop will be a quick and playful introduction to watercolour materials and techniques, starting with which end of the brush to use and moving quickly on to washes, textures and layering. We will use landscapes and still life subjects and work on a small scale. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412. Workshop is Friday, Oct. 19 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), at NIC, cost is $125 (which includes supplies).

ENDLESS SUMMER

Visit DRAW Gallery this summer until Aug. 24.

A Meet and Greet Reception will take place Friday, July 20 from 6–8 p.m. Everyone is welcome! DRAW will be showcasing works by various artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Pamela Holl Hunt, Perry Johnston, Miriam Manuel, Todd Robinson, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Sue Thomas and Nancy Wilson.

ALBERNI PAINT OUT

The 6th Annual Alberni Valley Paint Out is happening on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the support of DRAW Gallery in conjunction with the International Plein Air Painters (IPAP) 16th Great Worldwide Paint Out. On Saturday, artists will paint at Sproat Lake Provincial Park at various locations and on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. there will be an exhibit of the weekend’s work and a reception at The Starboard Grill at Harbour Quay. The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists. This is a free event and everyone is invited. Contact Astrid Johnston at 250-724-2056 or art@drawgallery.com for more info.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Jul 26, 7 p.m., Open Mic – AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Featuring Frances Sullivan

Friday, Jul 27, 8 p.m., Randy McAllister and the Scrappiest Band in the Motherland

Saturday, Jul 28, 8 p.m., Country Music Dance with Aaron Halliday tribute to Alan Jackson

Sunday, Jul 29, 7 p.m., North Easton – Acoustic Indie Folk Pop

Tuesday, Jul 31, 7 p.m., Workshop: Songwriting: Exploring the Vision, Art, and Craft with John Pippus

Wednesday, Aug 1, 7 p.m., Workshop: The Art of Performance with John Pippus

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.