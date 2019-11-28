Clayton Heights country singer JoJo Mason drops new single “As If We Won’t”

Clayton Heights country singer JoJo Mason’s newest single, “As If We Won’t,” hit airwaves Nov. 25. (Red Umbrella/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

As if JoJo Mason would even consider slowing down. The country musician enthusiastically called 2019 a rollercoaster as his latest single hit airwaves.

“As If We Won’t” marks the former Clayton Heights resident’s third release from his 2019 EP “Chapter Two.”

He said the song is a departure from his usual sound, done to highlight a different side that Mason felt he has not yet shown his fans.

“Usually my vibe is all good… all about love and peace… not really break-up songs,” Mason laughed. “But this gave me a chance to experiment and shed light on tough relationships that we stay in but know they’re not good for us.”

Everything from the softer lyrics to the slower beat is different from his earlier output; Mason even said he’s specifically proud of the “Phil Collins-sounding drum solo” before the chorus.

“As If We Won’t” song follows the release of “Future” and “Better on You,” the latter being a Top 3 Canadian country hit.

Mason recently embarked on his first headlining run with “The Hug Life” tour, which hit the road for a handful of western Canadian dates this past September.

He’s been nominated twice for the Canadian Country Music Award Rising Star award and freshly coming off four B.C. Country Music Award nominations for “Entertainer of the Year,” “Male Artist of the Year,” “Single of the Year,” and “Fan’s Choice.”

“You always just want to grow,” Mason said, looking back at 2019. “For me, it was really good… really hard at times… but everything that happened was supposed to happen and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Kicking off 2020, Mason will hit the road in support of Gord Bamford’s “#Rednek Music Fest” Tour alongside fellow Canadians Andrew Hyatt and Jess Moskaluke.

Read More: Langley artists lead B.C. Country Music Award nominations

Mason previously toured with Bamford as part of his 2018 “Honkytonks and Dive Bar” tour, before wrapping the year as part of the CP Holiday Train lineup together with famed rockers Sam Roberts Band.

“Gord is the smartest business man in the game. I toured with him for two months and absorbed everything he did like a sponge,” Mason said. “Surround yourself with good people and good things will happen.”

Listeners can find “As If We Won’t” on Itunes and Spotify.

For more information of Mason, people van visit www.jojomasonmusic.com.

