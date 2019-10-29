Classical piano concert in Courtenay Nov. 3

Allen Reiser, from Calgary, will join Comox Valley pianist Peter Walker for an afternoon of classical piano at St. John the Divine Anglican Church in Courtenay, Nov. 3, 3 p.m.

The “Romance Composers” Brahms, Chopin, Liszt and Rachmaninoff will be featured in this program.

Reiser made his London, England debut in 1978 to great critical acclaim, especially after winning the Croyden Symphony Orchestra’s Soloist Award. He has performed across Canada and the U.S. Reiser’s recitals are a wide-ranging mix of standard works for piano plus a less frequent repertoire with additional Canadian content. He has two CDs in circulation featuring sonatas and sonatinas. Reiser is active throughout Western Canada as a performer, adjudicator and master class clinician.

Walker holds two associate diplomas in piano, as well as a BA from UBC and an M.Ed. from the University of Calgary with specialization in music education. While in Alberta, he was awarded several silver medals from the Toronto Conservatory of Music. Walker’s musical history includes being a regular CBC performer, and in 1970 he was the winner of the CBC Talent Festival. He subsequently performed in the CBC Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. Walker enjoys playing a variety of composers and aims to bring a sense of joy and wonder to the music he performs.

A suggested minimum donation of $10 will be appreciated. Refreshments will be served following the concert.