Classical pianist Alison Kilgannon performing intimate house concert Feb. 7 in Quesnel

Canadian classical pianist Alison Kilgannon has performed in South America, Europe, and North America where her playing as been described as “suave and spirited…. Solid and self-assured.” She is coming to Quesnel Friday, Feb. 7 to play an intimate private concert. (Photo courtesy of Alison Kilgannon website)

Living Room Live returns to Quesnel this Friday with an intimate house concert featuring classical pianist Alison Kilgannon.

Kilgannon has performed in South America, Europe, and North America where her playing as been described as “suave and spirited…. Solid and self-assured.” She has appeared with the Orquesta Santa Cecilia Cullera, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, and the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra and has received awards at competitions including the Concours Prix d’Europe, the Northern Alberta Concerto Competition, the Festival de Musique de Bas-Richelieu, and the STARS Award for Young Artists.

Conductor Claude Lapalme described Kilgannon as “stylistically flawless, technically remarkable, and confident.”

Kilgannon completed a Doctor of Music degree in piano performance at the University of Montreal under the guidance of Dr. Jean Saulnier. Other teachers include Marc Durand, Janet Scott Hoyt and Claudio Martínez- Mehner. To complement her formation, she has participated in numerous masterclasses with internationally known artists in Europe and North America.

Currently based in Alberta, where she holds a position as Assistant Professor at Burman University, Kilgannon remains active as a soloist, recitalist, collaborative artist and adjudicator. In 2014, she was honoured to become a fellow of the Schmeelk Canada Foundation in recognition of her interest in promoting understanding and exchange between Canada’s Anglophone and Francophone cultures.

Kilgannon’s program for solo piano will feature tunes from the 18th to the 20th centuries, and her concert on Friday, Feb. 7 will take audience members on a journey from the ragtime and jazz influences of America to the cozy warmth of European salons and colourful South America.

Held in a waterfront home on Dragon Lake, this private classical music concert is an intimate evening gathering of musical entertainment. There will be a chance to mingle with Kilgannon during intermission while nibbling on light refreshments, and guests are encouraged to bring along a bottle of wine or their other favourite beverage to share.

This is a family-friendly affair, and children are welcome and encouraged to come develop their love of classical music.

The concert starts at 7 p.m., and guests are asked to arrive by 6:50 p.m. to allow themselves time to be seated. As this is a classical concert, guests are encouraged to dress up for the event, although it is not required.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.ca/e/alison-kilgannon-piano-a-living-room-live-classical-music-concert-tickets-90689746473. If you would prefer to pay cash, or you have any questions, contact host Amanda Woollends by emailing woollends@gmail.com or by texting 250-255-6161.

