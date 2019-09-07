Classical musicians will offer something for every palette at upcoming Quesnel house concert

Few things bring people together more consistently than music, with the exception perhaps of a good meal. Classical duo Sawyer Craig and Nicola Davies have bonded over the years over a shared appreciation for the culinary arts (Davies is an amazing cook, and Craig loves to eat).

In that spirit, they have prepared an eclectic menu of their favourite English-language music to share in intimate venues during their fall Living Room Live tour, which is coming to Quesnel Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The program spans works by an incredible range of composers, from Benjamin Britten, to Harnick and Bock, to Canada’s own David McIntyre.

There’s something for every palette on offer here: art song, cabaret, musical theatre, and, of course, operetta for dessert. Think of them as your personal chefs, cooking up musical stories for you and your guests in what is sure to be a deliciously entertaining evening.

Sawyer Craig, a soprano and director, originally hails from Edmonton. A fascination with music and drama led her from local choirs and festivals to pursue her Bachelor of Music degree at the University of British Columbia, which she received with honours in 2015. During her time in Vancouver, she discovered a passion for opera, and she was lucky to be able to explore her craft through a number of different roles. A particular favourite was the chicken, Chocholka, in Janaček’s The Cunning Little Vixen. Sawyer recently finished her Master of Music degree under the tutelage of Monica Huisman at the University of Manitoba. She is grateful to have been part of a wide variety of projects during her time in Winnipeg. Recent highlights include being chosen as a winner of the University’s Concerto Competition, directing with the University of Manitoba’s Opera Ensemble and portraying Tytania in Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Opera NUOVA.

Pianist Nicola Davies divides her time between opera and musical theatre, playing recitals, teaching, and working behind the scenes making arts things happen. Her theatre work encompasses well over 30 productions as music director and pianist, including Carmen with Opera Kelowna, La Bohème with Opera NUOVA as assistant conductor, and many musicals with various B.C. companies. She works with the University of Manitoba Musical Theatre Ensemble and with the nine- to 12-year-olds at Manitoba Theatre for Young People. Davies has also toured throughout western Canada with cello piano duo Nate and Nina.

Davies has instigated various projects over the years, including Secondary Characters Musical Theatre. She is now the executive director and co-founder of Living Room Live, a house concert touring organization founded in 2018 to create intimate live music events for classical musicians and audiences.

Held in a private waterfront home on Dragon Lake, this classical music concert on Sept. 11 is an intimate evening gathering of musical entertainment. Mingle with the artists and musicians during intermission while nibbling on light refreshments. Bring along a bottle of wine or your other favourite beverage to share. This is a family-friendly affair, and children are welcome and encouraged to come develop their love of classical music.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each, and space is limited. Children aged eight and younger can get in for free, and families are welcome. There is also a package available with two VIP tickets, which include plush balcony seating and a glass of wine for $50 per seat.

Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.ca/e/livingroomlive-classicalconcert-sawyer-craigsoprano-nicola-daviespiano-tickets-70179281119, by calling or texting host Amanda Woollends at 250-255-6161 or by emailing Woollends at woollends@gmail.com.

