The ever popular Highlands Music Coffee House is back this Saturday, June 9, featuring Clancy’s Front Porch.

An acoustic collaboration, this group is focused on the love of good songs, warm harmonies, intertwining country roots and folk sounds. Ray Spencer adds guitar and dobro to the mix, along with Tracy Summers with her honeyed voice textured by guitar, bass, accordion, keyboard and djembe. Not to be outdone, Heather Read also brings a powerful and heartfelt voice to round out the sound with acoustic guitar and ukulele.

The show gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Caleb Pike House, 1589 Millstream Rd. Mike Sampson and Diane Taylor kick the evening off with an open stage session.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@gold

streamgazette.com