Civic Sounds rained out

The first concert of the summer cancelled due to rain in the forecast

The organizer of Civic Sounds has decided to cancel the first concert of the summer due to inclement weather.

The band 6 Shades of Grey was scheduled to perform tonight. Coulter said that there is a possibility the cancelled concert will be rescheduled for the end of the summer.

“It’s never an easy decision to cancel any of our events, but safety and quality standards have to be considered,” said Downtown Vernon Association Events & Marketing Coordinator Dudley Coulter. “Significantly less people will attend an event in the rain.”

The next concert is scheduled for Thursday, July 11 featuring the Feet First Band.

“We will explore the possibility of adding a bonus concert at the end of August.”

For the 2019 concert schedule, visit https://downtownvernon.com/things-to-do/civic-sounds.

Related: Civic Sounds line-up unveiled

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.