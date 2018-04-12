Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal opens at Abbotsford Centre

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal opened Wednesday night at Abbotsford Centre and continues for a total of eight shows until Sunday.
Crystal explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history. The production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination.
Follow Crystal, the lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination.
Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be – confident, liberated and empowered.
In Crystal, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world-class audience experience.
Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand.
Show times are: April 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., with additional shows at 4 p.m. on April 14, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. on April 15.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca, at the venue box office or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.