Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal opens at Abbotsford Centre

Gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on ice and in the air

A performer in Cirque du Soleil’s production of Crystal takes part in a rehearsal that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Abbotsford Centre. The show opened Wednesday night and runs for several performances until April 15. (JOHN MORROW/ABBOTSFORD NEWS)

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal opened Wednesday night at Abbotsford Centre and continues for a total of eight shows until Sunday.

Crystal explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history. The production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination.

Follow Crystal, the lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination.

Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be – confident, liberated and empowered.

In Crystal, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world-class audience experience.

Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand.

Show times are: April 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., with additional shows at 4 p.m. on April 14, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. on April 15.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca, at the venue box office or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.