Circus3 comes to Abbotsford on New Year’s Day

Show at Abbotsford Centre features acrobats, jugglers and more

Circus3 presents its New Year’s Variety Show at the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Jan. 1.

The circus is coming to town just in time to celebrate the new year.

Circus3 comes to the Abbotsford Arts Centre (2329 Crescent Way) on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. for its New Year’s Variety Show.

The show, which has been running in Vancouver for six years, is appropriate for the whole family and includes one of B.C.’s largest balloon drops.

Attendees can celebrate 2020 with the show’s comedic host and juggler Daniel Zindler.

Featured performers are Chinese pole acrobats from Seattle (Duo Straight Up), Basketball Man (New York City), local circus acrobatic duo Marley Skye and Stephanie Van Dyck (performing contortion, aerial silks, and hand-to-hand), and magician Travis Bernhardt.

Musical accompaniment is by the Tim Sars Band.

Founded in 2011, Circus3 (formerly Vancouver Cabaret) exists to connect professional local circus artists with an audience, enabling large ideas to take the stage, as well as to inspire the community by presenting acclaimed work by national and international circus performers.

Circus3 also presents a New Year’s Eve shows at the Vancouver Playhouse at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets for all shows start at $29 and are available at Circus3.com or 604-817-1315.