Runs July 12 to 15 at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

The Circo Osorio Circus comes to the parking lot of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford from July 12 to 15.

The circus features international acts from Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina.

The family-friendly show includes aerial acts, motorcycle madness, acrobats and more

Show times are 7:30 p.m on July 12; 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on July 13;

3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 on July 14; and 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on July 15.

Advance tickets are available online at circoosoriotickets.com.