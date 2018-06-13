Cinplex Langley screens family favourites for $2.99

Every Saturday this summer, Cineplex Langley is screening kid-friendly films for $2.99 per admission.

From June 23 to Aug. 25, there will be matinee shows of beloved family flicks, including The Land Before Time, The Greatest Showman, Peter Rabbit, Paddington 2 and more.

New this year, the theatre will also show a bonus family favourites matinee each Wednesday. A portion of the proceeds will go towards WE Charity.

For show times and ticketing information, visit Cineplex.com/Events/FamilyFavourites.

The Land Before Time | June 23

Littlefoot, a little brachiosaurus, finds himself lost and on his own while he and his family journey to the lush feeding grounds of the Great Valley. Littlefoot, along with several baby dinosaur pals, must set out across barren, dangerous terrain to reach the Great Valley, encountering perils and adventures along the way.

Despicable Me 3 | June 30 and July 4

After losing his job with the Anti-Villain League (AVL) and falling on tough times, former villain Gru struggles to stay on the right side of the law. However, the temptation to do bad may prove too much when his long-lost twin brother Dru reaches out wanting to team up for one last criminal heist.

Captain Underpants | July 7 and 11

George Beard and Harold Hutchins are two overly imaginative pranksters who spend hours in a treehouse creating comic books. When their mean principal threatens to separate them into different classes, the mischievous boys accidentally hypnotize him into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies | July 14 and 18

Melody, a gifted young dreamer and her feisty friend Leif, must set aside their differences and use the power of magical blue daisies and an ancient song to save their world from an evil ice dragon. When the blue flowers that once bloomed all around her village begin to disappear, Melody and her eccentric grandfather recognize this as a sign of great danger…but no one believes them! Racing against time, Melody must convince Leif and the other villagers before it’s too late. Great songs and engaging characters highlight this inspiring, animated adventure for the whole family.

The Greatest Showman | July 21 and 25

A bold and original musical inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

The Princess Bride | July 28 and Aug. 1

A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. After a long separation, he must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Based on the William Goldman novel by the same name.

Sherlock Gnomes | Aug. 4 and 8

Garden gnomes, Gnomeo & Juliet, recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | Aug. 11 and 15

Four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.

Peter Rabbit | Aug. 18 and 22

Peter Rabbit and his three sisters – Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail – enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home. A battle of wills soon breaks out as the new owner hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter, a resourceful rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent.

Paddington 2 | Aug. 25 and 29

Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and marmalade wherever he goes. One fine day, he spots a pop-up book in an antique shop – the perfect present for his beloved aunt’s 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before Aunt Lucy’s big celebration.

