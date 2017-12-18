Christmas stories told through dance

blackpress.tv
The dancers from Shuswap Dance Center perform Christmas Stories, with the junior show running on Friday, Dec. 15 and the senior dance performance on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the First United Church.
The Shuswap Dance Center puts on it's annual holiday performance
