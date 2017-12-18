Sophie Hamilton does a balletic pose while wearing Converse running shoes during a hip hop dance number. Image credit: Tracy Hughes/Salmon Arm Observer

Christmas stories told through dance

The Shuswap Dance Center puts on it's annual holiday performance

blackpress.tv

The dancers from Shuswap Dance Center perform Christmas Stories, with the junior show running on Friday, Dec. 15 and the senior dance performance on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the First United Church.

twitter.com

Previous story
Star Wars auction in Langley draws ‘crazy’ response
Next story
Campbell River’s Canadian Country Christmas to benefit Cancer Society

Just Posted

Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

  • 9 hours ago

 

Saanich wants province to investigate term limits

  • 9 hours ago

 

LETTER: Singing a stinky song in French Creek

  • 9 hours ago

 

Twisters athletes qualify for Elite Canada event

 

Most Read