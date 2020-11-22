Christmas film shot in Hope premieres Nov. 24

If Hope viewers switch their TVs on this Nov. 24 for some yuletide magic, they will likely be more than a little familiar with the backdrop of one Christmas film. From the working title of A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn to the final title A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, the film is screening on the W Network and on Hallmark this coming week.

It was shot in Hope in July as the town was transformed from a hot summer day to a wintry Hallmark wonderland. From July 20 to Aug. 1, the town of Hope became a quaint village by the name of Brooklyn, Colorado.

Bells and bobbles aplenty could be seen, as well as human-sized nutcracker statues, decked out Christmas trees and ‘snow’ made of plastic carpet-like material. Some real snow was observed as well, as crew members in shorts, t-shirts and surgical masks shoveled the elusive, melty substance from wheelbarrows onto the hot sidewalk as background actors scurried about the set in full winter wear.

A promo video for the film released by Hallmark includes shots of Hope Fire Department’s Hall 1, District Hall as well as some exterior shots along Wallace Street that locals will find familiar.

And while the snow in the film is certainly not authentic – the film was shot during a late July heat wave with an Environment Canada special weather statement to boot – it certainly looks real on screen.

Of the plot, Hallmark writes: “Erin [Rochelle Aytes] is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin [Mark Taylor] in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration.”

The film premieres on Hallmark Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PST) and can be viewed on the W Network.

