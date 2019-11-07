Christmas Craft Fair in Fruitvale

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13

The Butterfly Quilters are one of many vendors offering unique gift ideas at the two-day craft fair. (Photo submitted)

Community

• Friday, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Christmas Craft Fair. Runs again Nov. 9. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $2 admission. Fundraiser for Friends of the Beaver Valley Library.

• Friday. VISAC Gallery, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Opening reception for Beyond the Line. A juried exhibit to showcase and award artists from the Boundary and Kootenays. Presented by the West Kootenay Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists. Runs until Dec. 13.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. E2 presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit. No rehearsals, no director, a different actor each night, and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage, internationally acclaimed theatrical experiment by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour.

• Register for Choose to Move, a free program for inactive adults ages 65 years and up. This program provides motivation and support to become more active. You will work with a trained activity coach to develop and stick to a physical activity plan made just for you. Join the group and share your successes and challenges along the way. Group meetings and one-on-one coaching sessions planned on a bi-weekly schedule. For more detailed information about Choose to Move, call Trail Parks and Recreation at 250. 364.0888 or visit www.choosetomove.info.

• Wednesdays, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. BV Lions Bingo. Early bird 6 p.m.

• Fridays, Trail Seniors Centre, 1 p.m. Bingo.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera production of Madame Butterfly. Grans to Grans will be on hand selling yummy treats to raise money for the Stephen Lewis Foundation that supports African grandmothers raising their orphaned grandchildren due to HIV/Aids.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Parasite. Jobless, penniless, and, hopeless, the unmotivated patriarch, Ki-taek, and his equally unambitious family occupy themselves by working for peanuts in their squalid apartment. Then, by sheer luck, a lucrative business proposition will pave the way for an insidiously subtle scheme.

Upcoming

• Nov. 14, Riverbelle, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trail Green Home, Energy and Transportation Show. Sustainable ideas for your home and community, it’s about saving money as well as saving energy and helping the environment.

• Nov. 14, Selkirk College Trail, 7 p.m., teams from Trail Red Cross Emergency Response and health equipment loan program are hosting an open house with refreshments. If you would like to volunteer with you local Red Cross in any capacity, come out and meet the teams and learn what they do. Located at 900 Helena Street in basement of building.

• Nov. 16, Warfield Community Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fall Craft Fair. Local crafters, vendors and home business owners. Shop for yourself or get a head start on Christmas gifts. Proceeds go to Joccy Brewer, a local mother fighting Stage 3 breast cancer. Admission $2. Kids 12 and under are free.

