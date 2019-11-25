Christmas, country style, coming to Nanaimo for a Louisiana Hayride

Country entertainment, with a helping of Christmas cheer, is coming to town with the Louisiana Hayride Show. (Submitted)

Christmas, country-style, is coming to town as part of a Louisiana Hayride.

The cast and crew of the Louisiana Hayride Show are bringing their new presentation to the Port Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 1, starting at 7 p.m.

Audience members are bound to get into the Christmas spirit with numbers such as Blue Christmas, White Christmas and a show-stopping duet I’ll Be Home for Christmas. The show features tribute acts performing songs as Elvis, Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison and more.

In addition to enjoying favourite characters from the Louisiana Hayride Show and a few of the show’s most popular songs, the Christmas edition will treat audience members to the vocals of the cast when they sing as themselves. Andrea Anderson will perform O Holy Night and How Great Thou Art, and William Brookfield and Gil Risling do renditions of Away in a Manger and Hark the Herald Angels Sing. Derek Pulliam will sing It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Santa Looked a Lot like Daddy.

Woven throughout the songs are Christmas tidbits presented by host and creator of the show, Lori Risling. This show intends to take people on a Christmas journey.

For tickets, visit www.porttheatre.com or call 250-754-8550.