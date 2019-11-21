Christmas comes to Penticton through Children’s Showcase

The Christmas production of the Children's Showcase takes place Dec. 15 at the Cleland Theatre.

Maiya and Mia of Little Tree Music Together will be joined by friends for the upcoming Children's Showcase performance Dec. 15 at the Cleland Theatre. (Submitted photo)

The winter concert schedule for the Children’s Showcase kicks off Dec. 15 with ‘Little Tree – A Winter Concert at the Cleland Theatre.

Show organizers are promising a winter afternoon of musical family fun with Maiya and Mia of Little Tree Music Together will be joined by Tavis Weir and Stefan Bienz to bring a dynamic, joyful and interactive show that will include family favourites as well as seasonal gems.

“We’re so happy to be bringing some of Penticton’s most celebrated and talented musicians to the Showcase,” said organizer Melanie Walden. “Familiar favourites of both children and adults alike, you’ll be sure to enjoy this magical winter celebration of music.

Drawing on the past six years playing together in the Okanagan Music Together’s collection of songs also include new-to-you songs from around the world.

Single tickets for Little Tree: A Winter Concert are $12 or Children’s Showcase season tickets (all four shows) are still available for $30.

Tickets are available in advance at Tumbleweed Gallery, Penticton Arts Council office, Penticton Art Gallery, Prague Café, Oliver Veterinary Hospital, The Beanery (Summerland) or online at Eventbrite. Tickets also available at the door. For more information go to childrensshowcase.ca

