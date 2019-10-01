Christmas comes early to Hope’s downtown

Wallace Street got Christmas treatment this week, beginning on Tuesday when a crew for Hallmark began setting up for filming, which was planned for the entire week along the street and in Hope Memorial Park. (Jessica Peters/ The Standard)

Filming is set to begin in Hope on Wednesday, with crews preparing the backdrops around Hope Cinema and Hope Memorial Park.

And once again, the timeframe is Christmas.

Wallace Street was decked out for the holidays, with wreaths, Christmas trees, baubles and more, thanks to a busy crew working on both sides of the street. It’s unclear yet what the production’s name is, but it is a Hallmark film.

Crew members said that filming would begin sometime Wednesday and run throughout the week.

This is not the first time Hope was the backdrop for a Christmas movie for Hallmark. Winter’s Dream was shot here in 2017, and starred Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson. The lead actors of this week’s filming activity have not been made public.