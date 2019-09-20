Christian rapper TobyMac makes Abbotsford his only Canadian stop

Christian rapper TobyMac performs at Abbotsford Centre – his only Canadian stop in his 2020 tour – in February.

Seven-time Grammy winner TobyMac makes his only stop in Canada at Abbotsford Centre next year as part of his 32-city Hits Deep tour.

The Christian rapper plays Abbotsford Centre on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept 27.

TobyMac’s 2015 album This is Not a Test garnered a Grammy Award and Billboard Music Award nomination on top of debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200.

Each of his six studio solo projects have achieved gold certification – a first for any artist in the history of his label, Capitol Christian Music Group.

Among those is 2012’s Eye On It, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, only the third Christian album ever to do so.

The Elements, his newest collection of music, is available now, boasting “Everything” alongside the chart-topper “I just need U.”

TobyMac’s previous performance in Abbotsford – in February 2014 – sold out and broke a single-night attendance record for Abbotsford Centre.

Joining him on the tour are Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole, and Cochren & Co.

Tickets start at $39.75 (plus service fees and taxes) and will be available online at tobymac.com.