Choral Musaic concert benefits refugee committee and hurricane victims

Come celebrate National Music Monday on Monday May 14 at 7 p.m. in the Christ the King Catholic Church hall with the third annual Choral Musaic, a benefit concert for Safehaven: Refugee Sponsorship Group and Cuban hurricane relief.

Five choral ensembles are coming together to raise their voices to help bring positive change into the world.

Admission is by donation at the door. Doors open at 6:30 so do come early.

Hundreds of singers of all ages from the Just in Time Choirs, Celebration Singers, Comox Valley Children’s Choir, Co-Val Choristers, and Miracle Beach Elementary School Choir are offering their talents to entertain and inspire.

The choirs will each perform individually and then combine their voices in a mass number, Yemaya Asesu, a traditional Cuban folk song.

This year, there will be very special musical guests performing. Sweet Santa Fe is a local duo. Firmly rooted in their Canadian and Cuban traditions, Penelope Christine Baxter, a songwriter from Alberta, and Michel Rivero Mordoch, a Cuban Troubadour and Trova writer, met and the incendiary passion began. Their songs are authentic, their rhythmic blends are rich, giving their audiences a fresh and infectious experience that the world is so in need of. Sweet Santa Fe is the combination of two strong writers following their truths, with an intrinsic need to create connection where ever they are.

While the focus of the evening is definitely music, the benefit will be to more than the listeners, as all proceeds from this event will go to local refugee sponsorship groups and Cuban hurricane relief.

Safehaven formed more than years ago and comprises 18 like-minded individuals with a heart for the Syrian refugee crisis.

They have applied for and been approved, to bring a family of seven to the Comox Valley. Sufficient funds have been raised already to support this family for the first year.

The country they are “sheltering” in does not allow them to work. Therefore, a portion of the door proceeds will go to this cause. Further donations are welcomed after the show and Safehaven members will be available to answer questions or take donations.

Safehaven regrets that due to a Canada Revenue Agency ruling, they are unable to offer tax receipts for donations that are leaving the country.

Should you feel moved to assist with a donation, please make your cheques out to Syrian Overseas Relief Fund.

A portion of the door donations for Cuban hurricane relief will go to a music school in Havana that was damaged in the last big hurricane.

Join us for an evening of extraordinary music and a celebration of the power of song to bring people together, even across continents and cultures. This will be a night that you will remember.