Choral Musaic concert benefits refugee committee and hurricane victims

Come celebrate National Music Monday on Monday May 14 at 7 p.m. in the Christ the King Catholic Church hall with the third annual Choral Musaic, a benefit concert for Safehaven: Refugee Sponsorship Group and Cuban hurricane relief.
Admission is by donation at the door. Doors open at 6:30 so do come early.
Five choral ensembles are coming together to raise their voices to help bring positive change into the world.
Hundreds of singers of all ages from the Just in Time Choirs, Celebration Singers, Comox Valley Children’s Choir, Co-Val Choristers, and Miracle Beach Elementary School Choir are offering their talents to entertain and inspire.
The choirs will each perform individually and then combine their voices in a mass number, Yemaya Asesu, a traditional Cuban folk song.
While the focus of the evening is definitely music, the benefit will be to more than the listeners, as all proceeds from this event will go to local refugee sponsorship groups and Cuban hurricane relief.
Safehaven regrets that due to a Canada Revenue Agency ruling, they are unable to offer tax receipts for donations that are leaving the country.
Should you feel moved to assist with a donation, please make your cheques out to Syrian Overseas Relief Fund.
A portion of the door donations for Cuban hurricane relief will go to a music school in Havana that was damaged in the last big hurricane.
Join us for an evening of extraordinary music and a celebration of the power of song to bring people together, even across continents and cultures. This will be a night that you will remember.