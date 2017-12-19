Choral members sought for rock opera

Big Apple Productions is gearing up to bring Jesus Christ Superstar back to the Vernon stage

Peter Brynes (left, from front), Paul Rossetti, Nina Ogasawara, Judy Rose and Alex Patterson rehearse along with the choir for Valley Vocal Arts and Big Apple Productions’ performance of Jesus Christ Superstar last year. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

After rave reviews for last year’s epic rock opera, Big Apple Productions is gearing up to reignite Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar.

Last year’s chorus brought 70 singers and a 10 piece band to the Trinity United Church stage, and this year producer Melina Schein (formerly Moore) and choral-leader Judy Rose are setting their sights higher with the goal of having a 100-person chorus.

“You can now be part of the magic onstage with our monumental chorus and ten-piece rock orchestra,” Rose said. “Join us and have an unsurpassed musical experience unlike any other.”

The deadline application is Jan. 12, with orientation and sing-through Jan. 28. Rehearsals run from February to March. Choral experience preferred but not necessary. Harmonic proficiency is required. Fee is $25 for a personal digital audio score. Ages 13-and-up.

To register, email jcsvernon@gmail.com and note experience, voice type and cell phone number.

