Chilliwack’s Ted Kim releases ‘Stress’ song about affects pandemic on his life

A Chilliwack artist, who wrote a song about the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on his life, is sharing that piece of music for free with people.

Ted Kim, an independent artist that goes by the alias Dear Father, released his single ‘Stress’ on Monday, March 1.

“I wrote this song as a form to combat writer’s block I got at the beginning of the pandemic,” Kim said. “I’ve been trying to change my sound a little bit and was having a little bit of a hard time finding the direction I wanted to head. Stress has always been one of the things that I’ve found tough to manage in my life.”

He plays all the instruments in the song himself. The piece was recorded and produced by Kim in his small home studio. He even filmed and edited a self-shot lyric video for ‘Stress.’

Ted Kim of Chilliwack released his single ‘Stress’ on March 1, 2021. (Submitted)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, when he was unable to play with other musicians, Kim started to learn about audio engineering and music production. He thought it would be “neat” to put out a track where he recorded everything himself, he said.

“This song is a good representation of all the things I’ve learned, recording and about myself, since the pandemic started.”

‘Stress’ comes after previous single ‘Haunt Me’ and two-song EP ‘At Home’ which were also written during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Stress’ was mastered by Robert Wilson. Publisher is Cats Cove Media.

To hear the song and see the video, go to distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dearfather/stress. For more, go to dearfather.ca.

