Chilliwack’s Secondary Characters celebrate a decade of drama with cabaret

Secondary Characters is celebrating a decade of musical theatre this year.

To kick off their 10th anniversary, the local non-profit theatre organization is holding its annual “Confectioner’s Cabaret” on June 22.

The night will feature a buffet of divine homemade desserts, a silent auction featuring local businesses’ goods and services, and entertainment performed by talented local artists.

This year, Secondary Characters will be bringing back many of their original cast members from the past 10 years of productions to entertain audience members with iconic musical theatre songs.

Some of the evening’s highlights will include performances from their sold-out runs of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, throwbacks to original cast members of their premiere Little Women, and even guest appearances by the now-grown-up Von Trapp children from Secondary Characters 2012 production of The Sound of Music.

As always, the Cabaret will also include a sneak-peek performance from their upcoming show, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, giving audiences a chance to see (and possibly win tickets to) the production in July.

Secondary Characters has become a staple in summer-time activities for many families in Chilliwack.

Secondary Characters 10th annual Confectioner’s Cabaret is June 22 at 7 p.m. at First Avenue Christian Assembly Church Hall (46510 First Ave.). Tickets available at the door: $20 adults, $5 children 12 and under.

@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.