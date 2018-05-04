Chilliwack’s Philomusica Chorus celebrates Mother’s Day with Momma mia!, a concert for all moms

This spring, it’s all about the love of music and mamas for Chilliwack’s Philomusica Chorus as they present Mamma mia! on Mother’s Day.

Comprising some of the most loved classic pop songs music from the 60s and 70s, the Chorus has upped their traditional ante with this year’s May 13th performance. Featuring music from ABBA, the Mamas and the Papas, Peter, Paul and Mary, Joni Mitchell, and more, this concert is sure to get toes tapping and hips hopping.

“People won’t be sitting doing nothing, that’s for sure,” said Paula Quick, who directs the Chorus. Not only will the Chorus be singing for at least 40 minutes, there will also be soloist performances, and a sing along with the audience.

“It’s way more fun than our normal (shows),” said Ruth Metzler, who’s been with the choir since shortly after its beginning. “We were kind of familiar with the songs, so everyone was super excited to get the material and sing right away.”

“We keep the audiences in mind when we program these events,” adds Quick. “So we’re definitely going to (leave) the audience wishing they’d heard more, not less.”

The Chorus, which is in its eighth year, was created to support and accompany the Fraser Valley Philharmonic Society’s (FVPS) Orchestra Philomusica in the FVPS’s annual Mostly Mozart celebration.

“Philo means ‘to love’ and harmony is about music, so it’s literally about the love of music,” said Quick, who was one of the Society’s founding members.

And that’s all anyone needs to join, a love of music, said Chorus member, Angie McDermid. “New members have to meet with Paula, (the director), but that’s just to see where she can place you.”

Currently, the Chorus has about 20 members of who all share a love of music and singing. “We (even) have a member about to celebrate her 90th birthday,” said Quick. “She’s still very much young at heart.”

There’s a culture about music, says Quick. “And when you’re no longer in school, or a place where you can use these creative outlets, you miss that in life.”

So many choose to join the Chorus. “I needed a night out for me because (as a mom,) it’s all about the kids,” said Metzler. “I sang in high school and it was something I wanted to get back to, so I came out and started to sing, and once you start singing it’s hard to stop.”

And there’s almost no better place for expressing one’s creativity than Chilliwack says Quick. “People have all kinds of (artistic) choices in Chilliwack and they’re respectful of the shows (available).”

But it’s not just local talent that Chilliwack has a lot of, it also has a knack for attracting talent. Also performing at the Philomusica Chorus’s Mother’s Day concert will be Andy Byerlay and Nina Payne, who will both not only assist with the Chorus, but have solo performances as well.

The Chorus will also be accompanied by a “mini orchestra” of sorts, says Quick, as a few members of the FVPH’s orchestra will be joining to play live music.

“This concert will be a wonderful show,” continued Quick. “It’s popular music (most) can related to, there’s a concert-quality grand piano. It’s just going to be great.”

The show will be at 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, May 13, at the Carman United Church. Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and youth, and are available at Long & McQuade Chilliwack and King’s Music in Sardis. To purchase tickets online, visit fvps.eventbrite.ca.

For more information about the Philomusica Chorus, or to learn how to join, please visit the FVPS website, or email Paula Quick at contact@fvps.info.

