Chilliwack’s Belle Voci to perform in Sardis in November

Enjoy a great night out and support the city's a cappella group on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Submitted photo: Belle Voci bring their beautiful vocal harmonies to St. John’s Anglican Church on Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. Admission is through donation.

Can you think of anything more beautiful then the sound of harmony being sung a cappella?

A cappella, meaning “in the church style” in Italian, originated when musical instruments were not allowed at religious services, and the head of Chilliwack’s Belle Voci group says there is nothing more pure or intimate than the human voice.

“It’s incredible to hear how full a sound the singers can produce with just their pure voices and no musical accompaniment,”said Paula DeWit, the group’s conductor. “The human voice is the only instrument (needed for a cappella).”

So, if you love the timbre of mixed voices singing four, six or even eight part harmony, a Belle Voci concert is just what you need, as the a cappella ensemble is a group of singers who love singing—they love singing for people and they feel privileged with the opportunities to sing amazing music, says DeWit.

And now Belle Voci has evolved and has found their niche. This a cappella ensemble feels at home with many genres but sacred polyphony is their true love.

Experience an evening of sublime vocal music from Belle Voci on Sunday Nov. 4, 2018, as Belle Voci performs from 7 until 8:00 p.m. at St John’s Anglican Church in Sardis. A reception will follow the concert and admission is by donation.

For more information, visit bellevoci.ca, or call 604-795-0521.